Breaking: Hungary’s Viktor Orbán Concedes Defeat — Despite Late Support From Trump and Vance

Viktor Orbán has conceded Hungary’s race for prime minister, ending his party’s rule after 16 years, despite attempts to by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to put him over the top.

Orbán conceded to Péter Magyar’s centre-right opposition party, and Magyar posted on social media to say Orbán had congratulated him Sunday.

Orbán told a crowd of supporters that the election result was “clear” and “painful” for his party.

“The election results is not final yet, but it is understandable and clear,” Orbán said. “The election result is painful for us, but clear. The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. I have congratulated the winner,” Orbán said.

Orbán has been accused of eroding democracy in the nation, and was once described by former White House staffer Steve Bannon as “Trump before Trump.”

Vance flew to Hungary in the days before Iran peace negotiations in Pakistan, where he gave a speech to praise Orbán. Trump phoned in during the speech to applaud Orbán for not allowing his country to be “invaded” by immigrants like other European nations.

“You have a man that kept your country strong and he kept your country good, and you don’t have problems with all of the problems that so many other countries have because they let their countries be invaded. And you don’t have that problem because of Viktor Orban — that’s the only reason you don’t have that problem,” Trump said. “There was a lot of pressure on him to do it, and those other countries made big mistakes. So I wish you a lot of luck.”

Trump added, “I’m a big fan of Viktor. I’m with him all the way. The United States is with him all the way.”

Trump has not yet commented on Orbán’s defeat.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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