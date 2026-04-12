‘Insane!’ Ben Shapiro Scoffs at the Idea That Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly are Leading a MAGA Revolt Against Trump

Conservative media star Ben Shapiro shrugged off concerns that Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly’s criticism of President Donald Trump over the Iran war will hurt Republicans in the midterm elections, saying it was “insane” to think his rival pundits have that much sway.

Shapiro shared his thoughts on the right-wing commentators bashing the war during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday.

The Sunday Briefing co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich mentioned Trump scorched both Carlson and Kelly — as well as other former MAGA commentators like Alex Jones and Candace Owens — a few days earlier, with Trump saying they were all “NUT JOBS” with “Low IQs.”

“Those people, though, do have considerable social followings. How big of an issue do you take this to be for the Republican base?” Heinrich asked Shapiro.

“I don’t think it’s a major issue for the Republican base,” Shapiro said. “I think the president is exactly right to call this out for what it is, which is people who have fringe audiences — large numbers, but fringe audiences in terms of the broader overall Republican audiences. Multiple polls have shown over the course of the last month and a half that the president has 80-90% support inside the Republican party for his actions in Iran.”

He then pointed to a recent survey from J.L. Partners that showed only 6% of Republicans sided with Carlson and Kelly over Trump on foreign policy.

“I think the idea that these folks are going to be able to undermine broad scale support for a war that will reach its terminus sometime in the next couple of months, I think that’s insane,” Shapiro continued. “And the attempt to turn this into a referendum on the midterm elections, number one, ignores the fact there are a lot of other factors in midterm elections and number two, we’ll go through about a thousands news cycles between now and November when the election actually takes place.”

His answer comes after Carlson has called the war “absolutely disgusting and evil” and argued the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel. Kelly has similarly voiced her displeasure with Operation Epic Fury, saying it was “Israel’s war” and that Shapiro and Fox News anchor Mark Levin wanted it more than anyone else.

Trump’s social media rant against the anti-war podcasters came followed Kelly slamming his two week ceasefire deal with Iran a day earlier, with Kelly saying it sounded “very much like surrender.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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