WATCH: Biden Lampoons People Who Say ‘Muh Freedom! I Have the Right Not to Get Vaccinated!’

President Joe Biden lampooned people who refuse to be vaccinated, and urged Americans to get booster shots to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

During a local interview with South Carolina’s WLTX this week, News19’s Darci Strickland asked the president “What do you say to folks watching today who haven’t been vaccinated and may not see the reason or the importance of doing it?”

President Biden began by saying “Well, you know, you hear a lot from my home state as well as yours and other states saying,” then adopted a mimicking tone when he said “Well, I have muh freedom! I have a right to not get vaccinated!”

Biden continued:

I think of it in terms of patriotism. You’re out there and you’re not vaccinated. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated–of the unvaccinated– you have in South Carolina 55.5% of all people fully vaccinated and a nationwide 65%. But that those who aren’t vaccinated are the ones that continue to spread the diseases. And so we should think of as a patriotic duty. Whether you’re whether you’re working in a supermarket to make sure you have been vaccinated so you’re not spreading anything else or you’re not likely to get the virus and Delta still as the worst is the biggest problem.

The president urged Americans, at length, to get vaccinated and tested and boosted, and concluded by saying, of those who refuse the vaccine, “I just think that it’s just not very responsible.”

He reiterated that “again, I get told ‘Biden you’re trying to take away my right.’ I like to think about being patriotic. Patriotic, Help the rest of the country, because the people who are spreading the disease are basically the unvaccinated, and we’ve got to take care of it.”

The president’s efforts got a boost, temporarily at least, when an appeals court reversed the stay on his employer vaccine and testing mandate Friday.

