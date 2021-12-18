WATCH: Young Turks Hosts Rip Steven Crowder Video Mocking Transgender Suicides

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur joined co-hosts Jayar Jackson and Adrienne Lawrence in ripping TheBlaze TV host Steven Crowder’s video mocking suicide among transgender people.

On Friday’s edition of the pioneering online news program, Mr. Jackson played a few clips from Crowder’s Louder with Crowder program in which the overtly racist host complains about the merits of his latest suspension from Youtube.

Jackson then played a clip from a Crowder show that featured a parody song in which trans people are mocked, including a jab about the high rate of suicide within the community.

“That’s funny, huh?” Jayar said derisively, then explained that Crowder’s second strike puts him at risk for a permanent suspension from YouTube.

Uygur observed, as Jayar had, that it’s tough to divine the grounds for Crowder’s suspension “because he says so many hateful things and so many things that are wrong that you wonder what it was for.”

He then defended Crowder’s right to say distasteful things about minorities and other marginalized people, to a certain extent.

Ms. Lawrence agreed with Cenk that Crowder should generally have the right to say what he wants, but that YouTube also has the right to prohibit what it wants from its platform.

“If he wants to say that nonsense, he can do it somewhere else because he can’t do it on YouTube,” she said.

Jackson weighed in again, deriding the clip and noting there have been many studies showing an increased risk of suicide among young trans people.

“So first, addressing the ‘funny’ side of it, it’s so funny to tell someone,’ Hey, you know, I realized, Oh man, you know, trans people tend to kill themselves.’ And that’s the joke. That’s the joke,” a disgusted Jackson said.

“So I think when it comes to… a private company like YouTube, we’d be like, ‘Well, maybe we don’t want to associate ourselves with someone who thinks joking about folks who are more prone to kill themselves because our society hates them for who they are. Maybe we don’t want to be associated with that type of person,'” Jayar said.

Uygur went on to agree that the suicide reference justified the suspension.

Watch above via The Young Turks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com