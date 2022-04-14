WATCH: Biden Says ‘Yeah’ When Asked if He’s ‘Ready to Go’ To Ukraine During Tarmac Scrum

President Joe Biden replied “yeah” during a back-and-forth with reporters about whether he’s “ready to go” to war-torn Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, President Biden spoke briefly with reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews as he boarded Air Force One en route to Greensboro, North Carolina.

There, he had an exchange that sounded, to some, a lot like he’s open to going to the war-torn country himself.

President Biden: I couldn’t hear you… Reporter: Will you send officials to Ukraine? Will you send senior officials to Ukraine? President Biden: We’re making that decision now. Reporter: Who would you send? President Biden: Are you ready to go? Reporter: Are you? President Biden: Yeah.

President Biden then boarded the plane.

Politico’s Playbook PM newsletter reported the exchange somewhat breathlessly:

BIDEN TO UKRAINE? — In an exchange with reporters on his way to North Carolina earlier today, President JOE BIDEN seemed to indicate that he is open to personally visiting Ukraine soon, as the administration discusses sending an official delegation to the war-torn country.

More than likely, though, this was yet another example of Biden expressing his personal feelings, rather than a potential policy shift. The administration has been weighing a high-level delegation to Ukraine for the past few days, but a visit by the president or Vice President Kamala Harris is extremely unlikely at this point.

Biden’s offhand remark is also consistent with a comment he made during his trip to Poland several weeks ago.

“I’m here in Poland to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis. And quite frankly, part of my disappointment is that I can’t see it firsthand, like I have in other places — they will not let me, understandably; I guess it would cross the border — and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” Biden said, during a briefing on the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

Watch above via C-Span.

