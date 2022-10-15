WATCH: Bill Maher Gets PISSED When Neil deGrasse Tyson Points Out Maher Got Covid and He Didn’t

Comic and pundit Bill Maher was not a happy camper when celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson taunted him over the fact that Maher got Covid, but Tyson did not.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Tyson and CNN’s Michael Smerconish were Maher’s panel. Tyson decided to be the rare guest who pushes back on Maher’s Covid contrarianism, spending several minutes challenging Maher on the issue.

Then, just when Maher was changing the subject, Tyson threw his jab. Maher did not take it well:

BILL MAHER: Final issue.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: By the way, you caught Covid and I never have. Just to put that out there.

BILL MAHER: Meaning what?

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Meaning! Well, I paid attention to medical professional advice.

BILL MAHER: So. Okay, first. First of all, you know nothing about what I did. I’ll tell you what happened.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: I just know that you caught Covid!

BILL MAHER: I’ll tell you what happened. I caaught, everybody fucking caught COVID. You probably did, too. And you didn’t even know it. Sometimes it doesn’t affect people.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: I’m like George Carlin, I swam in the Hudson.

BILL MAHER: Viruses are ubiquitous, I don’t know if you heard about that.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Yes, they are.

BILL MAHER: So for 14 months, I didn’t have the vaccine. All right. And you’re right. I didn’t take any precautions because it didn’t scare me and I didn’t get it. Then I got the vaccine, and I got it three weeks later.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: LAUGHS.

BILL MAHER: I’m not saying the vaccine gave it to me. I’m saying we don’t know what happens, the confluence of things that go on in our body. That’s always my point about vaccines and everything else in medicine. Medicine is almost as crazy to try to figure out as the universe. They just don’t know what’s going on in there. Do you know that? I’m sure you saw this last month. They discovered a bacteria naked, visible to the naked eye.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: That’s scary.

BILL MAHER: They said it would be like finding a human the size of Mount Everest.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Yeah.

BILL MAHER: But really, you’re going to just sit there in your white coat and tell me we have all the answers. We know everything. Just do what we say. I don’t think so.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Well, sure. However, there’s the best available evidence at any given moment.

BILL MAHER: Who’s best? The 16,000 doctors who signed the Barrington Agreement? Or the political hacks who run the FDA?

MICHAEL SMERCONISH: I’m all for having the conversation? I just don’t like.

BILL MAHER: Right. Have the conversation. Science is. Isn’t that what science is?

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: And you can test the the evidence and find out which has the best foundations for why you would draw the conclusions.

BILL MAHER: But let’s admit that we are in the middle of it not. There’s no conclusions. Like you said, your vaccine would stop infection and they stop, it would stop transmission. It didn’t do either. I’m not saying that’s because they’re corrupt.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Kept people from dying. Okay.

BILL MAHER: Yes. Right.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: After the vaccine.

BILL MAHER: I’m not arguing that. I’m just saying.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: You kind of sounded like you were.

BILL MAHER: I’m not? You interpolated. I’m saying. I just said the things they got wrong. I didn’t say. And also it means that it’s not correct.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: And on the front, on a moving frontier, there will be things that are wrong…

BILL MAHER: So if it’s moving, let’s keep discussing.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Yes. Of course. Indeed.