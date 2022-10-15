Watergate Prosecutor Says ‘Absolutely’ There’s Enough To Convict Trump, But One MAGA Juror Could Also Halt the Whole Thing

Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks believes there’s only one “risk” when it comes to prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

The lawyer appeared on The Dean Obeidallah Show this week where host Dean Obeidallah asked her if she felt confident she could prosecute Trump right now either for his over his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot or accusations that he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House.

“If there is not a Trump supporter on the jury who lies about being able to judge on the facts, the answer is absolutely,” Wine-Banks told Obeidallah. “I would have no qualm about it. I’ve fortunately never had to pick a jury in an era where you have to worry about people believing alternative facts that they can not be dissuaded from. I think that’s one of the biggest problems facing our country.”

Trump supporters who still believe things like the 2020 presidential election being stolen — which the former president continues to insist is true with no evidence — the lawyer added, could halt any prosecution.

“How do you reach the people who have bought into this nonsense?” she said.

MAGA supporters, the lawyer continued, are the “only risk” prosecutors would have in either potential case against Trump. The former president has denied any wrongdoing when it comes to both the Capitol riot and classified materials seized by the FBI from his Florida Mar-a-Lago property.

“I don’t know how you reach those people, and that’s the only risk you would have. That doesn’t mean you wouldn’t indict or go to trial,” Wine-Banks said.

She added she could not “guarantee” a prosecution today as she would have in less divided times.

“I cannot guarantee to you in the way I would normally feel confident that I would get a conviction,” the lawyer said.

Watch above via The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com