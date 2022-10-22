WATCH: Capehart Asks Biden What Late Son Beau Would Say To Critics Who Don’t Want Him To Run In 2024

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked President Joe Biden what his late son Beau Biden would say to critics who don’t want the president to run for reelection in 2024.

President Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with Capehart, which aired for the first time on Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

Capehart put a new spin on the incessant questions about a 2024 reelection bid, which Biden has consistently said he intends to mount, but is not yet announcing formally because of regulatory reasons:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: One more question, Mr. President, you haven’t officially said you’re running for reelection, but NBC’s Mike Memoli, who you know well, quotes a senior staffer to the first lady that a 2024 reelection campaign quote “Is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support.” And seeing that took me back to your book, your 2017 book, Promise Me Dad. You wrote about how your late son, Beau, insisted that you run for president in 2016. As we know, you didn’t. You ran in 2020. But you write in the book that Beau said it was, quote, your obligation, your quote, duty to run. And you also write “Duty was a word Beau Biden did not use lightly.” You’re president now and there are plenty of people who are saying that you shouldn’t run again because of your age. I’m wondering, what do you think Beau Biden would say to those people who think you shouldn’t run again? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It’s not so much he’d to say to those people, what he’d say to me, in my view. The only reason to be involved in public life is can you make life better for other people? And depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view, that is so, and so antithesis of what I believe democracy and I believe is good for average Americans. Then his argument was. “Dad, you have an obligation to do something.” The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running. Once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in. And I have to be I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision. But it’s my intention, my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision. JONATHAN CAPEHART: Dr. Biden is for it. And that’s. Mr. President. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Dr. Biden thinks that. My wife thinks that. That I know, that we’re that we’re doing something very important. And that I shouldn’t walk away from it.

