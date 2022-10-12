WATCH: Biden Laughs Off Tapper Question About His Age, Throws Down 2024 Prediction: ‘I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’

President Joe Biden laughed when CNN host Jake Tapper raised the issue of his age, and made a confident prediction about 2024 when he told Tapper “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

Biden turns 80 in November, an occasion which is already being celebrated by the airing of concern over the president’s age.

The president was the first guest on the inaugural edition of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, and toward the end of the interview, Tapper asked the president about his upcoming birthday, as well as the ongoing “suspense” over his plans for 2024 — which he has previously said he’s hindered from answering by campaign laws.

The President laughed at the mention of his birthday, and expressed confidence in his ability to beat Trump for a second time:

TAPPER: You’re about to turn 80 next month. Happy birthday, ahead of time.

(LAUGHTER)

Whenever anybody raises concerns about your age, you’re the oldest president in the history of the United States, you always say “Watch me.” Voters have been watching you. Democratic voters approve of the job you’re doing. Democratic voters overwhelmingly like you.

But one poll shows that almost two-thirds of Democratic voters want a new nominee in 2024, and the top reason they gave was your age.

So what’s your message to Democrats who like you, who like what you’ve done, but are concerned about your age and the demands of the job?

BIDEN: Well, they’re concerned about whether or not I can anything done. Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years. Not a joke. You may not like what I got done, but the vast majority of the American people do like what I got done.

And so, I just — it’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job. I’ve gotten more done. I’ve gotten the Inflation Reduction — I got all these pieces of legislation passed. And I ran on that. I said this is what I was going to do. And I’m still getting it done.

We’ve got — you know, dealing with, you know, making sure the veterans get compensated for the —

TAPPER: Burn pits.

BIDEN: — the burn pits.

TAPPER: Yeah.

BIDEN: Making sure that we’re in a situation where we finally have action on guns. And by the way, I’m going to get the assault weapons banned. Before this is over, I’m going to get that again. Not a joke, and watch. And so I just think there’s a — you know, it’s a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years of their administration for a guy who was — they’ve been saying this about my age for — since I began to run. And so, you know —

(CROSSTALK)

TAPPER: You —

BIDEN: — can come work out with me in the morning.

(LAUGHTER)

TAPPER: Anytime. Anytime. The big question, of course, is when you’re going to make an official announcement about whether or not you’re going to run for 2024 for reelection. Do you think you’ll make a decision before the end of the year?

BIDEN: Well, look, I’m not going to make this about my decision. I’m going to make this about this off-year election. After that’s done in November, then I’m going to be in the process of deciding.

TAPPER: Is one of the calculations that you think you’re the only one who can beat Donald Trump?

BIDEN: I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.

TAPPER: All right, Mr. President, thank you so much for your time today. We really appreciate it.

BIDEN: Thank you.

TAPPER: And I know you’re rooting for the Phillies.

BIDEN: That’s a fact. If I weren’t, I’d be sleeping alone. I married a Philly girl.