WATCH CBS News’ Weijia Jiang Confront Trump Over Election Defeat as He Flees Briefing: ‘Are You Being a Sore Loser?’

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang tried to dislodge a comment from President Donald Trump as he fled a press conference without taking questions, repeatedly shouting “Mr. President, are you being a sore loser?”

Often, the real action in White House briefings happens at the end, as the principle is striding away from the podium — particularly when circumstances dictate a bunker mentality from the administration.

Such was the case Friday when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for failing to take questions from more reporters.

And when Trump began to walk off the platform following a press conference on prescription drug prices Friday afternoon, Ms. Jiang tried to extract a comment on his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Mr. President, are you being a sore loser?” Jiang shouted from the front row of the Brady Briefing Room, then repeated “Are you being a sore loser?”

Since losing the election to Biden, Trump has not taken questions from reporters, and has made very few public comments about the election — doing most of his commentary on Twitter. When he did comment recently, it was to falsely claim “I won.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]