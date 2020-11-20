President Donald Trump spoke in the White House briefing room Friday for an announcement on lowering prescription drug prices, but he couldn’t resist making going off on the election yet again.

Trump has made very few public appearances since the election was called for Joe Biden, but he has been very active on Twitter pushing baseless claims about the election as his legal team continues fighting election results in several states, including that bonkers Rudy Giuliani press conference Thursday.

In the middle of talking about lowering drug prices, Trump went on a digression about Big Pharma, saying, “I’ve devoted myself to fighting for the American people. You see that. This is not an easy thing to do.”

And then he falsely claimed yet again that he has won the election:

“Big Pharma ran million dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign. Which I won, by the way. But, you know, we’ll find that out. Almost 74 million votes. We had big pharma against us, we had the media against us, we had big tech against us. We had a lot of dishonesty against us. But big pharma alone ran millions and millions of dollars of ads. I looked and I said who is it? I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He also went ahead and claimed “you wouldn’t have a vaccine if it weren’t for me for another four years,” and accused Pfizer of delaying their announcement about a vaccine breakthrough until after the election to hurt him.

Prior to the press conference, the president attacked top Georgia officials — both Republicans — over the vote count there. The results in Georgia — a win for Joe Biden — are reportedly being certified later today.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

