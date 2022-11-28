WATCH: Chinese Authorities Beat, Take Into Custody BBC Journalist Covering Protests Over Covid Policy, Xi’s Regime

A BBC journalist was beaten and taken into custody by police while covering the protests in China against the Communist country’s strict Covid policies and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a statement on Sunday, the BBC said:

The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai. He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist. It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties. We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd. We do not consider this a credible explanation.

BBC Statement on Ed Lawrence pic.twitter.com/wedDetCtpF — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 27, 2022

Lawrence tweeted out his appreciation for those supporting him in light of being detained.

“I understand at least one local national was arrested after trying to stop the police from beating me. Thanks very much for the kind words and messages of concern,” he tweeted.

A statement from the BBC on what happened to me in Shanghai last night while doing my job. I understand at least one local national was arrested after trying to stop the police from beating me. Thanks very much for the kind words and messages of concern. https://t.co/weoDAMakvO — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) November 28, 2022

