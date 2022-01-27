White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tripped up Christian Broadcasting Network White House Correspondent Caitlin Burke by asking her a follow-up question to Burke’s question.

Things got awkward a few times at Wednesday’s press briefing, but never more than when Ms. Psaki used one of her most well-known tactics on Ms. Burke — derailing a question with questions of her own — to cringe-worthy effect.

Here’s the official transcript, lightly edited for descriptive effect:

MS. BURKE: Just a quick question on inflation. Many people believe that government spending is a big factor in the current inflation levels. Can you speak to concerns [Psaki tilts head] that spending plans that come out of Build Back Better aren’t paid for and — so could mean higher deficits and more inflation in the future? MS. PSAKI: Aren’t paid for? MS. BURKE: Right. MS. PSAKI: Build Back Better is paid for. [pregnant pause so long it gives birth to triplets who then proceed to get into prestigious preschool] MS. BURKE: Can — MS. PSAKI: Entirely. MS. BURKE: Okay. Can you speak to the concerns that are coming in that it’s not actually — MS. PSAKI: Who are the concerns from, though? But who’s saying it’s not paid for? [pause so awkward it puts on a custom Boba Fett cosplay tuxedo and goes to a middle school formal and asks someone to dance] MS. PSAKI: Because there have been a range of economists saying it’s entirely paid for, and that has been a priority for the President. It has also been concluded by a number of Nobel laureates and experts — from a range of economic experts on the outside that it will not contribute to inflation. [camera uncomfortably settles on Burke staring toward podium] So those are the global experts that we would point to. But there may be others suggesting something else, but I don’t know who those people are.

Burke recovered slightly from there, getting Psaki to concede that Build Back Better would increase taxes on “the highest-income Americans” and “companies” by asking them to pay “a little bit more.”

“So they’re also not expected to contribute to future inflation then?” Burke asked.

“The Build Back Better Bill?” Psaki asked.

Burke knew the answer to this one: “Correct.”

With big “Per my previous email” energy, Psaki replied “Again, it’s fully paid for. We would point to Nobel laureates and a range of global economists who have conveyed that it would not contribute to inflationary pressures.”

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com