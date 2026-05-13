Rand Paul’s Son Drunkenly Accosted GOP Congressman in Anti-Semitic Rant Before Tripping Over His Own Barstool

The son of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reportedly berated Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) with anti-Semitic insults at a bar in Washington, D.C.

The altercation, according to NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman, occurred Tuesday night. Gorman said he was in the middle of a conversation with Lawler when William Paul — the senator’s son — drunkenly interrupted them to call Lawler out. Gorman continued:

William Paul was seated a couple of seats down from Lawler at the restaurant bar, and interrupted a conversation between NOTUS and Lawler to say that if Massie loses, it’s going to be because of “your people.” “My people?” Lawler asked Paul. “Yeah, you Jews,” Paul responded. “Do you think I’m Jewish?” Lawler asked. “I’m not.” “Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” Paul said.

Undeterred by the revelation that Lawler was not Jewish, William continued ranting about Jewish people being “anti-American,” even accusing Lawler and his “Jewish supporters” of serving Israel. He also instructed Lawler to “watch more Tucker Carlson.”

At the end of the intense back-and-forth, Lawler insisted that William leave them alone. In response, William gave the congressman the finger before leaving.

Gorman added:

“Did you just give me the middle finger?” Lawler asked. “I’m sorry, yeah, I did. I’m just really drunk. I’m going to leave,” Paul said. He then paid his tab and started to walk away. On his way out, he knocked his barstool down and tripped over it.

Neither Rand nor William Paul responded to NOTUS’s requests for comment.

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