WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Gives 4 Big Reasons Not to Panic About Omicron

CNBC host Jim Cramer ticked through a list of four reasons people should not panic about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has quickly come to dominate the news.

On Monday night’s edition of CNBC’s Mad Money, the high-energy host devoted some time to working the financial angles of the Omicron variant that burst onto the scene over Thanksgiving weekend.

Along with advice, Cramer urged investors not to panic, and gave several reasons that apply more generally as well.

“You need to understand one of my cardinal rules, why nobody ever does make a dime panicking and what really occurs,” Cramer told viewers. “What’s the schematic that makes it so it’s always right?”

“Well, reason number one is: good things can still happen, something people always overlook,” Cramer said, adding that “drug companies are using very sophisticated methods these days that allow them to blast out new vaccines and new treatments at an unbelievably blistering pace.”

He ripped people who panic-sold last week, saying “That’s fear pulling the trigger, not rationality.”

“Second, the governments around the world had to act decisively because most of them were viewed as too slow the first time. However, that doesn’t didn’t mean we get the dreaded lockdown here, even as that was on every seller’s breath,” Cramer said.

He added that while “we’ll have more mask mandates” and “Maybe we’ll bring back some social distancing,” an “actual lockdown, not in the cards.

The third reason Cramer cited was Monday’s stock rally.

“Today’s action, now we have seen repeated comeback rally, some which lasted only to the morning, others it lasted all day, gave you ample prices that were higher than what you got on any day one of the sell off. Like today, some of that’s just buy the dip philosophy at work, but a lot of it comes from recognition, pattern recognition, that the market overshot on Friday because trading was too thin, couldn’t handle all the selling,” Cramer said.

After a lengthy digression about the price of oil, Cramer added the fourth reason: that the variant doesn’t pose a “systemic risk” to the financial system the way the 2008 crash did.

Watch above via CNBC.

