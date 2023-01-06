WATCH: CNN Analysts Erupt With Laughter Over Image of Kevin McCarthy in Hell Begging For Drop of Water

CNN analysts cracked up at the thought of outgoing House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wandering around Hell begging for a glass of water.

McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives has culminated so far with the Californian failing to secure a win in twelve consecutive votes.

On Friday afternoon’s edition of CNN Newsroom, anchor Anderson Cooper and a panel consisting of analysts Margaret Hoover, David Urban, and Scott Jennings bantered during the 12th vote, during which McCarthy flipped more than half of the holdouts — but still lost.

Jennings drew big laughs from his colleagues — especially Hoover — by comparing McCarthy’s ordeal to that of a wealthy biblical character who gets sent to Hell and begs for a drop of water:

SCOTT JENNINGS: You know, there’s a parable in the Bible about a rich man who goes to hell and begs for a drop of water on the tongue to assuage his inflammation. And, you know, he never got it. But Kevin McCarthy did today! (Hoover Cracks Up) So this is a, this show… DAVID URBAN: This is Bibilical! SCOTT JENNINGS: He’s been he’s been in hell for the last three days. And finally, if you look at it, it’s not a it’s not a full cup of water yet. But but he’s getting closer that this is finally a sign of good faith from the people that have been talking endlessly. It’s obviously momentum from McCarthy. There’s still six people who aren’t voting for him and clowns are not you know, their votes count the same on the floor. And that that really the calling out of the of this group is has been the question and now does the pressure or anything else move Matt Gaetz and his contingent? I don’t know the answer to that yet but at least we now know the math.

Here’s the rather brutal parable, from The King James Bible:

19 There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: 20 And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores, 21 And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. 22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; 23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. 24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame. 25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivest thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented. 26 And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence. 27 Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house: 28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment. 29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. 30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent. 31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.

