WATCH: CNN Anchors Crack Up Laughing at Chris Wallace Singing ‘Man I Feel Like a Woman’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace cracked up co-anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman with a brief but memorable rendition of the Shania Twain hit “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Wallace dropped by to preview upcoming episodes of his formerly CNN+ series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, debuting on HBO Max this week and CNN on Sunday.

Three episodes dropped Friday morning, one of which is devoted to country-pop superstar Twain. Keilar could not resist playing a clip from that episode in which Wallace sings along with Twain — and even vocalize the song’s iconic guitar riff:

BRIANNA KEILAR: You don’t just interview. Oh, all right. You – you sing along, and you better… CHRIS WALLACE: I’m a little worried about Berman on this one. BRIANNA KEILAR: You better believe we’re going to play this… CHRIS WALLACE: Can I just quickly real quick, I was talking to Shania Twain, and I tell her that we were on a trip, a family trip to Yellowstone back in the late nineties. And we have a cassette on and it’s playing this song and we all sing along. BRIANNA KEILAR: Here it is. SHANIA TWAIN: Oh. Oh. Total crazy. Forget I’m a lady. Men’s shirts, short skirts CHRIS WALLACE: Yeah, I like that part… SHANIA TWAIN: And man– CHRIS WALLACE: I feel like a woman! Bomp-bomp-ba-da! SHANIA TWAIN: Yes! You got the guitar part, too! BRIANNA KEILAR: Did you ever think in that road trip that you would one day be singing that on TV with her? CHRIS WALLACE: No. And I also didn’t necessarily think that my colleagues here at CNN would play that as the one clip from a very good interview. But I do want to say this, Berman, because I know you’re going to give me a lot of baloney about this. She says that at her concerts, when she does that song, men, women, old, young, they all sing. And honestly, John, have you ever, tell me that you have never felt like a woman? JOHN BERMAN: You (laughs) there’s more to that answer than you have time for at this point. But let me let me. CHRIS WALLACE: I’m sorry. Our time is up. JOHN BERMAN: Let me, let me just say, you have the music inside you, and that’s what’s important. CHRIS WALLACE: I do. I do have the music. The music flows through me.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com