WATCH: CNN Obtains Harrowing Video From Inside Colorado Shooting Suspect’s 2021 Standoff With Cops

CNN obtained harrowing video from inside Colorado mass murder suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich’s 2021 standoff with police, which the suspect live-streamed.

Aldrich is in custody after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting at Club Q — a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar — shortly before midnight Saturday night using an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun, killing five and injuring at least 25.

The suspect is also the grandson of Republican California assemblyman Randy Voepel, a vocal Trump supporter. Aldrich’s history includes a 2021 standoff with police and a newly-reported name change from “Nicholas Brink” to his current name.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, correspondent Athena Jones introduced new video of the June 2021 standoff that preceded Aldrich’s arrest over a bomb threat.

Co-anchor Don Lemon introduced the clip, and Jones explained the standoff, as well as how CNN came to obtain the video:

DON LEMON: This, there’s a standoff that we were talking about that happened in back in 2021 of the suspect. Now, I want you to look at it and get the response so here it is. ALDRICH (VIDEO CLIP) This is your boy. I’ve got the BLEEP BLEEP-heads outside. Look at that. They got a bead on me. You see that right there? BLEEP-in’ BLEEP-heads got their rifles out. If they breach I’ma BLEEP blow it to holy hell. DON LEMON: So I’ve got to ask you, considering Poppie just did the whole layout on the red flag laws and what have you, and you saw what happened there in the house so what is happening here, Athena? ATHENA JONES: Well, this is a standoff, as you mentioned, in 2021, he had been accused of threatening his mother with a bomb and multiple weapons and ammunition, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Several houses in that neighborhood had to be evacuated. And so you see a very agitated young man. He’s wearing a helmet, some sort of body armor, ranting about law enforcement, challenging them to breach the house. Now, in the end, you don’t see any officers on that video. He was later taken into custody without any incident. But this is concerning. We got this from, CNN, got this from his mother’s former landlord who saw him live streaming this on his mother’s Facebook page, took a screengrab of it and shared it with us. POPPY HARLOW: She was really concerned, she told The New York Times over the weekend. How could something like this happen and the authorities not intervene and take the weapon and take any weapons away? How could this person have weapons?

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com