WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Brian Williams ROAST Geraldo for Saying We Should Name Covid Vaccine ‘The Trump’

CNN anchor Don Lemon and his MSNBC colleague Brian Williams brutally roasted Geraldo Rivera’s suggestion that the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine be named “The Trump” as a way to slake President Donald Trump’s disappointment at losing the election.

Rivera made the suggestion on Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, telling the trio of co-hosts “I had an idea, with the world so divided and everybody telling him he has to give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump’? Make it — have you gotten your Trump yet? It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name.”

Lemon took on the suggestion during Friday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, introducing a short clip from the program by calling Rivera a “Trump whisperer,” and saying he “has an idea for something that might make this snowflake of a president feel better.”

After the clip, Lemon laughed, pointed out that Trump “suggested we inject disinfectant and shine light inside our bodies as a cure,” and added “It’s pretty pathetic, even Steve Doocy had to laugh out loud at it.”

MSNBC’s Brian Williams applied more of a dry approach to Geraldo’s idea as he closed out Friday night’s 11th Hour with Brian Williams, launching into a sarcastic monologue about Trump’s “laser focus” on the coronavirus, accompanied by photographs of Trump golfing, then listed other Trump “successes” like Trump Steaks.

“Well, along comes Trump the vaccine. The possibilities, I think you’ll agree, are endless,” Williams said.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

