As President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the 2020 election, dispatching legal advisers to spew insane international conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen, a longtime friend has an idea to end the chaos: name the vaccine after Trump, as a treat.

Geraldo Rivera floated the idea on Fox & Friends Friday morning, as a possible way to appease the president after a sore loss to Joe Biden he has yet to publicly accept:

I had an idea, with the world so divided and everybody telling him he has to give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump’? Make it — have you gotten your Trump yet? It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way. Because he’s definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed and but for him we’d still be waiting, you know, into the grim winter these amazing, miraculous breakthroughs.

Rivera, a longtime friend of Trump, has frequently lamented the post-election timing of announcements from Moderna and Pfizer that their vaccines were proving effective. Trump and his allies have baselessly suggested there were political motivations behind those announcements, which came shortly after the election.

Despite those breakthroughs happening under the president’s watch, and his demand he be applauded for any successful vaccine, he has gotten mixed credit for news. Rivera’s claim that Trump was the “prime architect” of the highly-praised Operation Warp Speed — which pumped money into U.S. vaccine manufacturing and distribution — might sound outlandish considering Trump’s utter disregard for the pandemic and boredom with its continued existence.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]