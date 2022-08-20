WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Biden WH ‘Deeply Concerned’ Trump Put Intel Sources ‘At Risk’ with Mar-a-Lago Docs

CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said President Joe Biden‘s White House is “deeply concerned” about the documents ex-President Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago, which were later seized by the FBI.

On Friday night’s edition of OutFront, host Erin Burnett asked Collins to lay out her reporting on internal White House concerns over documents that were seized during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. That search is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

BURNETT: You’ve been working on this, and you found out there are deep concerns at the Biden White House about the documents found at Mar-a-Lago. So, what more are your sources telling you?

COLLINS: Yeah. The White House is not saying basically anything about this investigation, certainly not publicly, Erin, but we are told that internally there is a pretty high level of concern about what exactly documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago, and what potentially could be at risk by the fact that they were taken there, not in a secured facility as the way that the federal government defines that and certainly not the way the intelligence community defines that as.

And so as more information has emerged as we have now seen what exactly was taken from Mar-a-Lago, we don’t know specifically what the documents were. But you saw that inventory list that came out last week after the judge unsealed it, that did list what they took, including some information that is only supposed to be viewed inside secure government facilities. It’s what’s known as a SCIF to people here who work at the White House, or –in Congress.

You go into a certain room to read this. You’re often not allowed to wear things such as an Apple Watch to look at this information.

And so, they are concerned, what we are hearing from sources, it could potentially put the methods and sources that the U.S. intelligence committee puts at risk. They’re not sure whose hands this was in, what has happened to the information. Obviously, it was not held in a secure facility. That’s why they were so concerned about it.

And so, they do have great concerns about that. And we know that representatives for the intelligence community have spoken to the Justice Department. They talked to the congressional intelligence committees. They talked to the National Archives, because they do have a level of concern about this. And so, that’s something we’re hearing from the White House about what they are wondering here and they want to know what it was that was taken to Mar-a-Lago.

BURNETT: So, after the FBI search Mar-a-Lago, Kaitlan, we got the property list of what they took with them, right, when they released the warrant and the receipt. There was one curious entry line, 1A, info re: president of France. And I know you have been looking into this. What are you learning?

COLLINS: Yeah, that’s actually one of the concerns that the White House has is, you know, does this potentially affect diplomatic relations. They don’t know what that information was.

It is notably under — it is 1A, it is under 1, which is talking about a note about clemency for Roger Stone when Trump granted him clemency. And so, that is another concern, why these two are connected on that inventory list.

The White House has not commented. The French embassy is not commenting on that. It has raised eyebrows about what that information is. That’s their concern, is that this could put intelligence sources and methods at risk, but also the idea that there’s information about world leaders. They don’t know what it is, that is also was in a basement, kept in a basement at Mar-a-Lago.