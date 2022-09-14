WATCH: Crowd BOOS As Biden Torches Senate Republicans By Name in White House Speech

White House guests booed as President Joe Biden torched several Republican senators by name during a speech celebrating passage of Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The president delivered remarks Tuesday on the South Lawn during what the White House billed as “An Event Celebrating the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act,” which passed without a single GOP vote.

Biden thanked Republicans during the speech for helping him achieve some bipartisan successes, but then he tore into two Republicans by name — Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson, who put forth plans that would require periodic reauthorization of Medicare and Social Security — to vocal reaction from the crowd:

The guy in charge of electing Republicans in the Senate, Rick Scott of Florida, proposed a plan –- I wish I had enough copies to hand — but go online and look at it. I really mean this. It’s serious, because then they’re going to make -– you’re going to — hard for you to believe. Proposed a plan requiring Congress to vote on the future of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid every five years — it’s up for reauthorization. And I want to remind you, you paid for your Social Security. Every single paycheck from the time you’re a kid, you paid for it. (Applause.) So every five years, Congress gets to vote, change, cut, reduce, or eliminate the entirety of Social Security. And it’s not just Social Security. Everything is — everything that — Senator Scott wants everything in the federal budget to be up for five years. Nothing permanent. Nothing. That includes veterans’ benefits, Pell Grants, everything else. Look it up. It’s hard to believe. I would think I’m exaggerating if I didn’t look at it myself. (Laughter.) And then along comes Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin. AUDIENCE: Booo –- THE PRESIDENT: As my mother would say, “God love him.” He thinks five years is too long to wait. He wants to put to vote — Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every single year. Let me remind you all again: You paid for Social Security. You paid for Medicare. It’s taken out of every single one of your paychecks. These guys never give up. Well, guess what? We’re not going to give up either.

Watch above via AP Video.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com