WATCH: DC Reporters Laugh As Republican Nance Mace Makes Shocking Joke About Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace drew laughter and applause from a room full of Washington, DC reporters when she made a shocking joke about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that was incited by then-President Donald Trump.

Mace was one of the speakers at the 77th annual Washington Press Club Dinner on Wednesday night, where journalism legend Connie Chung was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The congresswoman delivered a 12-minute set of remarks that relied heavily on shock humor, with mixed results. The room groaned when she joked about layoffs at The Washington Post, and smattered to a chunk roasting eventual Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s trek to power, comparing it to Trump’s relations with Stormy Daniels and referencing Matt Gaetz sex stuff too.

Did you watch McCarthy during the speaker’s vote? I know many of you were in halls of Congress during that vote. I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease the crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels. It only goes downhill from here, people. I mean, come on! But let’s be honest. We all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote get to 18. [Hoots and laughter.] I hope that C-SPAN has a buzzer or a bleep because this shit is about to get real, ok? It only goes downhill from here. I do have a message from Matt this evening. He really, really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn’t find a babysitter to be his date.

But as Mace wrapped up, she got one of her biggest laughs by using the attack on the Capitol as the punch line:

REP. NANCY MACE: The confidence that you need to be the right woman at the right time and do the job that you’re doing. In closing, with all the media in the room tonight, I want you to know I take nothing you write about me seriously or personally. I used to work at a Waffle House, and whatever you dish out, I’ve dished out far, far worse. And I know everyone thinks Republicans aren’t funny, but if you get a bunch of us together, we can be a real riot. AUDIENCE: [Laughter and Applause] REP. NANCY MACE: I got to end on a high note.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com