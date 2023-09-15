Watch Emotional Moment Three Men Accused Of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Are Found NOT GUILTY

Cameras in a Michigan courtroom on Friday captured the moment three men, charged in a plot to kidnap the state’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were found not guilty by a jury of their peers.

William Null, Michael Null, and Eric Molitor were found not guilty on one count of supporting a terrorist act and a felony weapons charge. The men were among a group of 14 prosecutors have accused of plotting kidnap Whitmer in 2020 at her vacation home.

Previously, the government had successfully prosecuted nine men while two other were acquitted. The group included various members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia who planned to kidnap the governor and host a trial for treason, according to the BBC.

However, on Friday, the Null brothers, who are twins, and Molitor were found not guilty, sparking an emotional moment between the defendants and their families as well as the defense attorneys.

“Today’s verdict is disappointing,” Whitmer’s chief of staff said in a statement following the verdict. “A not guilty verdict on the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer in hopes of starting a civil war will further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement.”

The ringleaders of the plot, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr, are currently serving time behind bars as Fox was given 16 years in prison while Croft was sentenced to 19 years. Moreover, militia leader Joseph Morrison was handed a 10-20 years guilty sentence.

Undercover law enforcement agents monitored the entire group and ensured the plot was never carried out by making the arrests a month before the presidential election.

In the months leading up to the plot, conservative had criticized Whitmer for imposing Covid lockdown measures along with progressive policies.

