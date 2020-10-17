WATCH: Terrifying Video Seized From Accused Whitmer Kidnap-Murder Plotters Shows Training Exercises with Assault Weapons

Federal prosecutors have released a trove of evidence that includes terrifying videos and texts seized while investigating the kidnap/murder plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge released evidence that was used this week in a hearing for the six men charged in a plot to kidnap, hold a “trial” for, and murder the Democratic Michigan governor — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — and those exhibits include videos and texts that cut against the absurd theory that the men merely intended to effect a citizen’s arrest.

Local Michigan reporter Doug Reardon of Detroit’s Fox 17 tweeted out a thread of the evidence, which included chilling training videos and texts that included one which said “Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her… “:

the men surveilled the governor’s home in Antrim County, and the underside of an overpass they planned to blow up to divert police pic.twitter.com/nMOhNFohEZ — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…they discussed their disdain for police, and even talked about stalking them on their shifts… pic.twitter.com/iGt65J5P7F — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…and even discussed killing a police officer in Maine… pic.twitter.com/lfjWJXs5iS — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…and this is suspect Brandon Caserta talking about killing police officers and legislators… pic.twitter.com/T1pVEYGcza — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

President Donald Trump responded to the plot by attacking Whitmer, and has continued to attack her as recently as Thursday. Many, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have blamed Trump’s past attacks on Whitmer for “encouraging” the plotters.

Watch the video above via MLive.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]