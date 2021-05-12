WATCH: Ex-AG Repeatedly REFUSE to Say Whether Trump Asked Him to Overturn Election Under Oath

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen repeatedly refused to say whether then-President Donald Trump asked him to assist in overturning the 2020election results, but moments later was willing to rule out other subjects from his private discussions with Trump.

At Wednesday’s House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Democratic Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly pressed Rosen about his communications with Trump prior to the insurrection.

“Prior to January 6th, were you asked or instructed by President Trump to take any action at the Department to advance election fraud claims or to seek to overturn any part of the 2020 election results?” Connolly asked.

“Well congressman, as I just alluded to in your prior question, I can tell you what the actions of the department were,” Rosen said as Connolly objected, and added that he could not testify “about private conversations with the president one way or the other.”

“We had an unprecedented insurrection that led to seven deaths. Five years and two suicides, and you are saying that this is a privileged communication?” Connolly said.

“I’m saying that my responsibility is to tell you about the role of the department of justice…” Rosen began, as Connolly angrily cut him off.

“No sir, your responsibility is to be accountable to the American people and this Congress,” Connolly said. “I can’t imagine a more critical question. Did you have conversations prior to January 6th with the president of the United States urging you to question or overturn or challenge the election results in 2020? It’s a simple question.”

Rosen again refused to answer.

But seconds later, Rosen demonstrated a willingness to rule out subject matter from his private discussions with Trump when Connolly asked him “Did you meet with the president at the White House on January 3rd?”

“I did,” Rosen said.

“You did. But you declined you decline to tell us what the nature of that conversation was about, is that correct?” Connolly asked.

“I can tell you it did not relate to the planning and preparations for the events of January 6th,” Rosen volunteered.

“Can you tell us whether if any aspect involved the discussion about the election itself?” Connolly asked once again.

“I’m sorry, congressman, again respectfully, I don’t think it’s my role here today to discuss communications with the president in the Oval Office or the White House without authorization to do that,” Rosen replied.

Watch above via C-Span.

