‘YOU’RE RIDICULOUS!’ Congressman and Former Defense Secretary Erupt Over Trump’s Culpability in Capitol Riot

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and Rep. Stephen Lynch got in a shouting match and exchanged insults during Wednesday’s Congressional hearing on the insurrection of January 6th, particularly over the role that former President Donald Trump played in fomenting that riot.

At issue is Miller’s past blaming of Trump for the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, which was included in his prepared remarks but curiously omitted during his testimony. Lynch asked about this while also citing a VICE interview Miller provided that made clear he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection.

“Would anybody have marched on the Capitol and tried to overrun the Capitol without the president’s speech?” Miller said during an interview with Vice on Showtime, which aired on March 14. “I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened.”

NBC News reporter Garrett Haake noted via Twitter that Miller omitted a line from his prepared testimony about former President Trump and January 6th, which included the statement, “I stand by my prior observation that I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.”

Lynch asked Miller why his testimony had changed, to which the former Acting Defense Secretary replied, ” I think I’d like to modify my original assessment.” Not impressed, Rep. Lynch snarked, “Why am I not surprised about that?”

Miller proceeded to explain that since making that statement, he has learned of more conspiratorial forces who had planned the insurrection before Trump’s speech that day, and indeed, numerous reports show planning by extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys in the days and weeks before the attack on the Capitol.

But the conversation turned from civil to absurd. Rep. Lynch reiterated his skepticism, claiming, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.”

Miller replied, “That’s a fair statement,” to which Lynch pressed, “So this is — a very recent reversal of your testimony?”

Miller was not impressed and shot back, “Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” to which Lynch shouted back, “YOU’RE RIDICULOUS!”

And there you have it: political discourse in 2021!

Watch above via CNN.

