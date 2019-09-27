WATCH: Ex-Trump ICE Chief Melts Down at Hearing, Literally Gets Hammered Into Silence

Former ICE Director Thomas Homan melted down when his time expired during a hearing, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) had to gavel him so hard his whole family felt it.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship held a hearing entitled “The Expansion and Troubling Use of ICE Detention,” at which Homan was a witness for the Republican minority, and during which he repeatedly clashed with the hearing chairwoman, Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

At several points during the hearing, Republican members yielded minutes of their time to Homan so he could freestyle about the border, but that wasn’t enough for him. He repeatedly went over time, asked for more time, was denied, and was gaveled quiet.

Then, when protesters interrupted Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Jayapal restored the time she had lost to the disturbance.

Several minutes later, Homan was again yielded time by a Republican member, and used the time to riff about how Congress has “failed to secure the border.”

When his time expired, Rep. Jayapal in formed Homan, gently at first, “The time of the gentleman has expired. The time of the gentleman has expired.”

When Homan continued to speak, she gaveled him and said Mr. Homan, Mr Homan. Please respect the chair, and the authority of the chair, the time of the gentleman has expired.”

“I’ve asked you politely for me to go beyond my time, and you let other people go beyond their time, but not to Tom Homan, he don’t get to go beyond his time,” Homan continued, as Jayapal slammed the gavel more forcefully.

“Mr. Homan, we have an agreement between…” Jayapal began, as Homan exclaimed “This is a circus! This is a circus.”

“The Republicans and the Democrats with the ranking member, we increased the time of one member of Congress who was interrupted by a protest, that is done with the approval of the ranking member,” Jayapal calmly explained, and urged Homan to “Please respect the chair’s authority.”

“I respect the chair’s authority, but the chair…” Homan began.

“Mr. Homan!” Jayapal said, slamming the gavel hard enough to be heard over in the Senate.

“I’m a taxpayer, you work for me,” Homan said.

“The witness will suspend,” Jayapal said, and was finally able to move on.

Homan was similarly silenced for speaking out of turn during a hearing two weeks ago.

Watch the clip above, via the House Judiciary Committee.

