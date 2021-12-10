WATCH: Fox News Airs Highlight Reel of Media Members Defending Jussie Smollett

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz played the highlight reel on Friday of media pundits who covered Jussie Smollett’s case without skepticism — and said they should have considered revisiting the topic in light of Thursday’s verdict.

The list included The Real’s Jeannie Mai, ABC’s Robin Roberts, The Talk’s Sara Gilbert, and CBS News’ Gayle King, who all asserted in February 2019 that Smollett’s story seemed credible.

“I don’t like that it’s being put out there in the media that this is a possible hate crime,” Mai said in a February 2019 segment.

“I know Jussie Smollett is a really, really good guy,” King opined. “I just want justice to be served in this case.”

“And the media has really cast so much doubt on his story, which I find so personally offensive,” Gilbert fumed.

“He’s given a detailed account, an account that Chicago police have said has been consistent,” Roberts claimed. “He hasn’t changed his story. They also said it’s credible. Police have said. And also that he has been very cooperative.”

Kurtz observed that the hosts should “at least should address it and say ‘Hey, I was fooled, I didn’t know, I rushed to judgment — as opposed to the crickets. Last night between 7 p.m. and midnight there was no mention — none — not a syllable on any MSNBC show of this verdict.”

A Chicago jury found Smollett guilty on Thursday on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for his false 2019 claim that he was assaulted by two Republican voters, for which he faces up to 15 years in prison.

