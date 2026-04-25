President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were whisked out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner by security after shots were fired near the event.

A gunman in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel ballroom, where the dinner was being held, fired several shots as the event was underway, according to several reporters at the scene.

The gunman was later reported dead by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who was in attendance at the dinner.

The Secret Service, and President Trump himself, have since said the shooter was “apprehended,” but their condition is unknown.

NewsNation host Katie Pavlich reported that “everyone immediately hit the floor” as several shots were heard.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED AT WHCD; Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. Everyone immediately hit the floor. Secret Service immediately took POTUS out… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Trump, the first lady, and Vice President JD Vance were unharmed after the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

The White House Correspondents’ Association later said that the event will resume.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” Trump posted on Truth Social about 45 minutes after the shooting. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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