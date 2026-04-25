Trump Staffer Shuts Down Outlaw Livestream Inside Mar-a-lago — After Half Hour of Hot Mic Chatter

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A Trump staffer shut down an unauthorized livestream from inside Mar-a-lago — but only after about 34 minutes of hot mic chatter ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech.

Last spring, Trump held a gala dinner for the top 220 purchasers of his “$TRUMP” meme coin, a scheme that critics from across the political spectrum have nuked as a corrupt enrichment scam.

It’s that time of year again, so Trump jetted out of DC Friday night for Palm Beach, where he will deliver remarks at a “Crypto Conference” on Saturday before attending the WHCD. But this time, he’s doing so while under fire from his own crypto investors.

Sharp-eyed new media travel pooler and Decrypt Media White House correspondent Sander Lutz spotted Trump memecoin business associate Bill Zanker as the pool awaited Trump’s debarkation from Air Force One, writing on X/Twitter that Zanker appeared to have taken the AF1 ride with them.

When Lutz approached Zanker, the Trump pal “Quickly walked away.”

Lutz also spotted a livestream coming from inside the conference Saturday morning, which was conveyed to the print pooler:

From: Jansen, Bart

Sent: Saturday, April 25, 2026 12:34 PM

Subject: Travel pool 3 livestream @sander_lutz posted on X a livestream to Trump’s crypto speech. Pool continues to hold. Bart Jansen

White House correspondent

USA TODAY

Then, minutes later:

From: Jansen, Bart

Sent: Saturday, April 25, 2026 12:53 PM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: Travel pool 4 livestream taken down the private livestream set up for Trump’s crypto speech has been taken down. Bart Jansen

White House correspondent

USA TODAY

The stream was active for 34 minutes, during which snatches of hot mic chatter could be heard.

In one humorous exchange, some attendees were warned not to approach Trump when he arrived. Those attendees promptly told a fellow crypto bro a different set of instructions:

ATTENDEE 1: Did they say stand up? ATTENDEE 2: Yeah, they said come hug him. Give him a hug. The first one to tag him gets 500 $TRUPMPs.

Another conversation features one crypto bro asking another “Did you see Justin Sun?”

Sun is the billionaire investor who is now suing a Trump-connected crypto firm for fraud.

Elsewhere in the recording, crypto enthusiasts chat about the food, the “swag,” the prized watches on display, and getting “access to Mar-a-lago.”

But perhaps alerted by the pool reports, a Trump taffer came along and put a stop to it eventually:

TRUMP STAFFER: Whose phone is this? “CRYPTOHAWK”: Mine. TRUMP STAFFER: Alright, why are you live-streaming in here? “CRYPTOHAWK”: Sorry, I didn’t know. I think I forgot I (INAUDIBLE)–. TRUMP STAFFER: You were told not to video. “CRYPTOHAWK”: Alright, I’ll turn that off then. TRUMP STAFFER: Can I see your ID real quick?

Watch above via “CRYPTOHAWK” on X/Twitter.

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