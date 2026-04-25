‘Is He Trying to Shoot ME?’ CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Was ‘Feet Away’ From Trump WHCD Shooter

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer gave a harrowing account of the moment a shooter disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), prompting Secret Service to rush President Donald Trump away.

Chaos erupted Saturday night at the so-called “Hinckley Hilton” when a loud noise that turned out to be gunfire unleashed pandemonium. Several CNN correspondents managed to file reports via phone and smartphone video.

One of them was Blitzer, who was returning from the bathroom when shots rang out so close to him, he wondered if the shots were meant for him:

JOHN BERMAM: Are you able to hear us? I’d love to hear what your perspective is and what you can tell us.

CNN ANCHOR WOLF BLITZER: I can hear you fine. It’s very, very worrisome what happened. Just coincidentally, after they served the appetizers, I walked out to simply go to the men’s room, but you have to walk up these stairs and walk out, which I was doing.

And as I was walking back towards the door to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, all of a sudden I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me. Uh… And uh…

The next thing i knew a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of the- and i was listening and watching what was uh… Going on uh… End apparently they got the gunman uh… Rather than a major weapon there but there was so worrisome the noise was so loud in a small area uh…

All of a sudden I’m seeing gunshots and then they grab me the police officers And they take me back into the men’s room where it was safe.

And there were about 15 other men who are stuck in there and they won’t let them out. And that’s what happened. And then after a while, they let me out and I’m out now. I’m not back in the ballroom, but everything is apparently closing down.

Very scary incident. All of a sudden, the guy with a weapon, and it was a very, very serious weapon, he starts shooting.

And I happened to have been a few feet away from him as he was shooting. Course the first thing that went through my mind, is he trying to shoot me?

And I don’t think he was trying to shoot me but I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired and it was very very scary but I’m okay now.