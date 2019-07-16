Republican Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia derailed debate on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump‘s racist remarks by demanding that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s remarks on the subject be stricken from the record.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pelosi delivered remarks during debate on a resolution to condemn Trump’s attacks on the group of four freshman progressives — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — that has come to be known as the “squad.”

Pelosi’s remarks consisted largely of reading from and paraphrasing the text of the resolution, but as she concluded her remarks, Collins tried to get her comments stricken from the record.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting, and those comments are racist,” Pelosi said, adding, “How shameful to hear him continue to defend those offensive words, words that we have all heard him repeat not only about our members, but about countless others.”

“Our caucus will continue to forcefully respond to those attacks on our members, which reflect a fundamental disrespect for the beautiful diversity of America,” Pelosi continued. “There is no place anywhere for the president’s words, which are not only divisive, but dangerous, and have legitimized and the increased fear of hatred new Americans and people of color.”

As Republicans began to object audibly, Pelosi concluded by saying “I urge the unanimous vote” on the resolution.

“I was just going to give the gentle Speaker of the House, if she would like to rephrase that comment,” Collins said.

“I had cleared my remarks through the parliamentarian before I read them,” Pelosi responded, then walked off the podium.

“Can I ask that the work be taken down?” Collins said. “I’d like to make a point of order, the gentle woman’s words are unparliamentary and should be taken down.”

“The chair will remind all members please please do not make comments toward, personality based comments,” presiding officer Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) said, but Collins was not satisfied.

“I made a point of order the gentleman woman’s remarks are unparliamentary and I request they be taken down,” Collins repeated.

“Is the gentleman making a demand that the words be taken down?” Cleaver asked.

“I request that the general woman’s words are unparliamentary and request that they be taken down,” Collins said.

Cleaver then stopped debate so the matter could be resolved, a matter which is still under consideration as of this writing.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

