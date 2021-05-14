WATCH: Jen Psaki Gleefully Picks Apart Tom Cotton Proposal Targeting ‘Un-American’ Ideas Like Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted with obvious amusement to a question about Republican Senator Tom Cotton’s proposal to tax universities that promote what he calls “Un-American ideas.”

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Psaki was asked about Cotton’s so-called “Ivory Tower Tax Act,” which he claims would tax universities that are “indoctrinating our youth with un-American ideas.”

Psaki spent a few minutes interrogating the reporter about Cotton’s proposal with ostentatious relish, before expressing support for the ideas that Cotton opposes:

Q Yes. Senator Tom Cotton says the nation’s wealthiest colleges are indoctrinating young people with what he calls “un-American ideas.” He’s proposing a new tax targeting the largest private endowments. He says it would raise $2 million a year.

I wonder: Does the President believe that our largest — our wealthiest schools are indoctrinating our youth with un-American ideas? And would he support such a tax? Is it a good idea?

MS. PSAKI: Now you’ve intrigued me. What are the un-American ideas that are indoctrinating our youth?

Q The legislation doesn’t lay out the precise —

MS. PSAKI: Oh, he’s not specific about the indoctrination by leaders from universities?

Q Well, he’s been critical, for example, of the 1619 Project. He’s been critical and spoken about critical race theory. He’s — he’s claimed that there’s a liberal bias on campus that targets conservatives — I think would be a way to put it.

MS. PSAKI: What’s he going to do with the money?

Q He wants to use it for programs for — my mind — I’m having a hard time coming up with the word — when you have job training, those sorts of things.

MS. PSAKI: Well, without much detail of where he thinks our youth are being indoctrinated, it sounds very mysterious and dangerous, but — although I don’t think that — I don’t think we would think — we believe that educating the youth and next — the leaders of the — future leaders of the country on systemic racism is indoctrination. That’s actually responsible.

But, I would say, if he’s trying to raise money for something, then our view is there’s lots of ways to do that. We know that a number of corporations hugely benefited financially during the pandemic. They could pay more taxes. We think the highest 1 percent of Americans can pay more taxes. And if he wants to have a conversation about worker training, we’d love to have him over and have that conversation.