WATCH: Joe Biden Says He Would Make Michelle Obama His Running Mate ‘In a Heartbeat’

Former Vice President and current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would put former First Lady Michelle Obama on his ticket “in a heartbeat” when asked if he would consider such a move.

On Monday, Biden spoke to Jon Delano, political editor for Pittsburgh CBS station KDKA, about a variety of topics — including a remix of the twice-successful Obama/Biden ticket.

“Where are you in naming that running mate, and will you commit that that person would be a woman of color?” Delano asked.

“No, I’ll commit that it’ll be a woman, because I think it’s very important that the that my administration looked like the public, looked like the nation,” Biden replied, but also noted “I’ve committed there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court.”

“Doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president as well,” Biden added.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process, we’ll shortly be announcing the committee I have named to review this and to begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway,” Biden said.

“But I’ve heard some speculation about Michelle Obama as vice president,” Delano said, and asked “If she said to you she’d be willing to be your running mate, would you ask her?”

“Well I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said. “She’s brilliant, she knows the way around, she’s a really fine woman.”

Biden made news in March when he pledged to name a woman to his ticket, and has previously said he would prefer to select a woman of color as his VP.

A recent national poll of black voters found that 55 percent said that a black running mate would increase enthusiasm for Biden, while a similar poll in January found that 27 percent of black voters nationwide said it was “important” for the Democratic nominee to select a black running mate.

Watch the clip above via KDKA.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]