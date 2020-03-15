Vice President Joe Biden pledged at Sunday night’s CNN Democratic debate to select a woman to be his running mate to take on President Donald Trump — prompting moderators to ask Sen. Bernie Sanders whether he would follow suit.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country,” Biden said. “And I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president.”

“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president,” he added.

CNN’s Dana Bash confirmed: “You just committed here tonight that your running mate, if you get the nomination, will be a woman?”

“Yes,” Biden stated.

Sanders responded by targeting Biden’s voting record on abortion — prompting the former vice president to concede he does not agree with the Hyde amendment.

“Senator, just to be clear,” Bash followed up. “The vice president committed to picking a woman. If you get the nomination, will you?”

“In all likelihood, I will,” Sanders replied. “For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progress women out there.”

