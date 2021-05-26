WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Talks About Making History at Her First On-Camera White House Briefing

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history on Wednesday, becoming the first Black woman to brief the press corps live on camera.

“It’s a real honor to just be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday’s briefing. “I appreciate the historic nature, I really do, but I believe that being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.”

While Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman to hold a televised briefing, Judy Smith became the first Black woman to brief on behalf of a U.S. president in 1991.

Smith acted as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush, yet briefings did not make it to the small screen until 1995, when former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary Mike McCurry started televising the daily pressers.

ABC News’ Mary Bruce first referenced the historical significance of Jean-Pierre’s presence behind the podium, noting that she was also “making history,” as the first Black woman to speak on behalf of a U.S. president in 30 years.

After acknowledging the general importance of her role at the White House, Jean-Pierre praised President Joe Biden for believing that “representation matters.”

“I appreciate him giving me this opportunity and it’s another reason why I think we are so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history, but again this is not about me, this is not about any of us,” said Jean-Pierre, adding, “We are going to be truthful. We are going to be transparent, and that’s the way I believe the president would want us to communicate to the American people.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]