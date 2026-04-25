Fox’s Bret Baier Describes ‘Chaotic Seconds’ He Was Told to Run From Shooting at Trump’s WHCA Dinner

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called into the channel live on Saturday night to describe the “chaotic seconds” when a shooter fired multiple shots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, forcing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to be rushed off the stage by Secret Service.

Baier told Kevin Corke he was told to hide under the table at the Washington Hilton Hotel, before being told to run. He said his wife was ‘shaken” by the violence, and that he saw Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk “crying in the back hall, as you can imagine, after the assassination of her husband.”

The Fox News veteran told one of his colleagues that a Secret Service agent was shot in the attack, but the bullet was “stopped apparently by his vest, and he will be doing well.” Baier added he believed Trump would offer a “resolute” message when he addresses the shooting from the White House on Saturday night, after he initially wanted the WHCA event to continue.

Trump told Fox News he wants to do the event a month from now, Baier added.

The president initially urged the WHCA to “LET THE SHOW GO ON” on Saturday night, but he changed his mind about 20 minutes later after consulting with law enforcement officials. Trump opted to hold a press conference instead from the White House.

Trump announced the shooter was apprehended after firing multiple shots in the lobby of the Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. He applauded the Secret Service and local cops for doing a “fantastic job.”

Beyond the president and first lady, Vice President JD Vance and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — who is nine months pregnant — were also rushed off the stage.

Baier complimented the Fox News security team for protecting the channel’s crew and telling them to hide under the table, saying they deserve a “big applause.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported about 20 minutes later that his sources said the suspect was potentially a young man, about 30 years old.

Watch Baier’s report above via Fox News.

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