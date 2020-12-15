WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Still Clings to Possible ‘Continuation of Power’ on Day After Electoral College Confirms Biden Won

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that, despite the Electoral College confirming President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, there could be a “continuation of power” of a second term for the Trump administration.

The comment came in the first press briefing in roughly two weeks, and the first since President Donald Trump officially lost the Electoral College vote. Trump and his senior advisors have refused to concede that the election has, in fact, been lost. McEnany referred all questions about further legal recourse to the Trump campaign and often claimed that she had not yet spoken to the president about the topic of his baseless allegations.

In a question focused on Biden’s cabinet pics, an unidentified reporter noted that President Trump had the benefit of the U.S. Senate starting hearings and starting the process before he was inaugurated in January 2017. “Does the president oppose the Senate taking up Joe Biden’s nominees before the inauguration?” the press secretary was asked.

McEnany dismissed the question as a “hypothetical,” ignoring the fact that by every reasonable account, the election is over and has been over for over six weeks. “He won’t get ahead of that activity happening but he has taken all statutory requirements necessary to either ensure a smooth transition or continuation of power.”

Again, there is no reasonable person that sees a “continuation of power” as a possible next step, barring some magical new evidence drop or an authoritarian take over, which of course would belly any statutory requirements.

