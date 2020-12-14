Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States, something that we knew for weeks already and was now affirmed yet again by the Electoral College, with California putting him and Kamala Harris over the top.

State after state voted today to confirm the electoral college results of the 2020 election, with Biden beating Trump 306-232. Which, again, we knew weeks ago. But now it’s official. Again.

Republican electors in some states Biden won threw the equivalent of electoral college cosplay that will ultimately have no bearing on the outcome.

IMPORTANT: Reiterating that despite some claims from Trump camp, there are not “dueling” slates of electors. The mock ceremonies by Republican electors in a AZ, GA, NV, PA, WI and MI have no legal force or relevance. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2020

The majority of House Republicans willingly signed onto an attempt by the attorney general of Texas to overturn the election results, but the Supreme Court rejected that case.

The Trump legal team has lost in court after court and even Trump-appointed judges have smacked down their cases. There have been recounts in some states in question that have affirmed Biden won.

President-elect Biden is expected to deliver an address in primetime tonight.

