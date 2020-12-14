comScore

IT’S OFFICIAL (AGAIN): Electoral College Affirms That Yes, for the Umpteenth Time, Joe Biden is the President-Elect

By Josh FeldmanDec 14th, 2020, 5:30 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States, something that we knew for weeks already and was now affirmed yet again by the Electoral College, with California putting him and Kamala Harris over the top.

State after state voted today to confirm the electoral college results of the 2020 election, with Biden beating Trump 306-232. Which, again, we knew weeks ago. But now it’s official. Again.

Republican electors in some states Biden won threw the equivalent of electoral college cosplay that will ultimately have no bearing on the outcome.

The majority of House Republicans willingly signed onto an attempt by the attorney general of Texas to overturn the election results, but the Supreme Court rejected that case.

The Trump legal team has lost in court after court and even Trump-appointed judges have smacked down their cases. There have been recounts in some states in question that have affirmed Biden won.

President-elect Biden is expected to deliver an address in primetime tonight.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: