Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Joe Biden the president-elect on Tuesday, after the Electoral College voted to certify his victory.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor, before offering praise of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell continued. “The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect: our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

“I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump,” he added in the short statement.

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election.

