The Biden inaugural committee hosted a nationwide Covid-19 memorial Tuesday night, one night before the official inauguration tomorrow.

The memorial came as the United States marked another grim milestone — surpassing 400,000 covid deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The committee encouraged people across the country to join by “illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

Both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke, and Michigan nurse Lori Marie Key — who sang “Amazing Grace” in a video that got a lot of national attention last year — performed the song again at the memorial.

