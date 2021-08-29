WATCH: Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is making landfall on Sunday as Gulf states brace for the serious category 4 hurricane.

Emergency declarations have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center is warning of dangerous winds and high water levels sixteen years to the day since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast.

1100 AM CDT #Ida update: Northern eyewall of #Ida moving onshore along the coast of southeastern Louisiana https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/OKocw3oViF — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

National Weather Service New Orleans warned residents they need to “shelter in place immediately.”

09:05 am: Hurricane #Ida is still off the LA coast. If you are not in shelter, shelter in place immediately. Go to an interior room or a small room with no windows. Stay put durning this time. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/k2QQlErNin — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

You can follow live coverage from multiple news outlets below:

