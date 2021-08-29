WATCH: Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida

By Mediaite StaffAug 29th, 2021, 12:15 pm
 

Hurricane Ida is making landfall on Sunday as Gulf states brace for the serious category 4 hurricane.

Emergency declarations have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center is warning of dangerous winds and high water levels sixteen years to the day since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast.

National Weather Service New Orleans warned residents they need to “shelter in place immediately.”

You can follow live coverage from multiple news outlets below:

