WATCH: Live News Coverage of Tropical Storm Henri

By Mediaite StaffAug 22nd, 2021, 1:20 pm
 

New England is bracing for tropical storm Henri as it makes landfall Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center said Henri made landfall a little after noon in Westerly, Rhode Island.

There have been storm surge warnings along the coast. Long Island has been bracing for the storm, and people have been warned to evacuate Fire Island or “they will be stuck.”

You can follow live news coverage below:

