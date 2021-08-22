WATCH: Live News Coverage of Tropical Storm Henri

New England is bracing for tropical storm Henri as it makes landfall Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center said Henri made landfall a little after noon in Westerly, Rhode Island.

12:15 PM EDT update: Tropical Storm #Henri makes landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH and central pressure of 989 mb https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/7uL0NJ9PYk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021

There have been storm surge warnings along the coast. Long Island has been bracing for the storm, and people have been warned to evacuate Fire Island or “they will be stuck.”

You can follow live news coverage below:

