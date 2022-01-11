WATCH: Local Anchor Cracks Up When Reporter Absolutely BIFFS it During Live Snowboarding Report

Local news anchor Amie Winters had a good laugh at a colleague’s misfortune when intrepid reporter Phoebe Murray wiped out on a snowboard while concluding a live segment.

There are no small stories in local news, only small imaginations. But WEAU‘s Hello Wisconsin made an epic affair out of their generous attempt to juice attendance at Pinehurst Park’s various winter activities.

They sent Murray out to the park Monday morning — well before the crack of dawn — to demo a variety of winter pastimes in a series of segments. Starting at just before 6 a.m., Murray did segments on snowshoe-hiking, ice skating, and snowboarding, then ice skating again — all in pitch darkness, and all while the onscreen thermometer registered a single degree.

Murray was adequate at snowshoeing and adept at skating — even showing off a little backward skating — but not so great at snowboarding. She kicked off her segment with snowboarding instructor Andy Mians by “snurfing” a few feet before falling, then spend several minutes discussing the park — in temperatures so cold, Murray audibly struggled to speak straight.

Then it was time to toss back to Amie in the studio, but not before Murray took one shot at redemption for her earlier fall.

As she began her run, Murray said “There we go! Amie — oh yes! — Back to y…”, then biffed it as Winters cracked up laughing back in the warm studio.

“Phoebe! That was beautiful! That was so beautiful! Oh my goodness! I love so much that you did that.” Winters said, and then revealed that Murray may have jinxed herself.

“She did actually put, in her tag-out for the script for this, ‘I’m going to send it back to you before I fall,'” Winters said, adding “So, unfortunately, she lost her footing there at the end, but hey she’s out there and she’s trying it, and you should too.”

Easy for you to say, Winters!

Watch above via WEAU.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com