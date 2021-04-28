WATCH: Local News Crew Cracks Up Laughing When Weatherman Predicts ‘Triple-Ds’ By Friday

Local news anchor and weatherman Sean McLaughlin brought down the house when he predicted an unusual weather phenomenon.

McLaughlin was reporting on the inexorable advance of warmer weather for Phoenix’s KTVK CBS 5 when he made a prediction that his fellow news people took entirely the wrong way.

“Here’s a look at your 7-Day forecast, good chance of rain and cooler temperatures Monday night into Tuesday, remember the last thing I said: Triple D’s,” McLaughlin said to immediate laughter in the studio, before he could clarify “Triple digits.”

“Whoa!” Laughter. No no no no, don’t go there. Excuse me. Don’t go there. You went there. We are getting so close to triple digits.

“Excuse me?” co-anchor Yetta Gibson said offscreen.

“No no no no, don’t go there,” McLaughlin said amid laughter from the crew.

“You went there,” a laughing Gibson said, as McLaughlin continued “We are getting so close to triple digits.”

The laughter continued right through the sports tease and into the commercial break.

Gibson was still laughing on Twitter hours later.

Watch the clip above via KTVK CBS 5.

