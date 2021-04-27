WATCH: Local Weatherman Gets Crap Scared Out of Him Live On Air

Pandemonium erupted in the Fox 40 Sacramento studio when meteorologist Adam Epstein got the ever-loving bejeezus scared out of him while delivering a recent weather report.

Things were going well after Epstein took the toss from anchor Richard Sharp with a nod to their just-concluded recipe segment.

“It is one of those times where you just want to eat guac, chips, salsa out on the patio,” Sharp chirpily said.

“Just in time for Cinco de Mayo. And yes, today would be a nice day to eat outside,” Epstein agreed, adding “But you might want a windscreen.”

But just then, Epstein was interrupted by a bird, made giant in appearance by the Mount Vaca cam displayed om the video wall behind him, that would haunt him for at least a few minutes.

“Later in the after…” Epstein continued, then as he noticed the bird, exclaimed “Whoa whoa whoa! What is going on?”

As laughter erupted in the studio, Epstein added “Never seen that before. Never! Wow! First time. Vaca cam has some action aside from some fog out in Solano County. Frightening stuff. Let’s move on. I don’t know how I can recover from that.”

Epstein soldiered on, but at one point paused to say “I’m sorry, I’m all mixed up, I’m still thinking about that bird,” and concluded his weather report by telling co-anchor Mae Fesai “Mae, I can’t believe that happened to me. I’ll send it back to you. That was bizarre.”

“Yeah, that sent us all into a panic!” Fesai said. “Never know what’s going to happen here on the morning show, which is why you need to watch every second!”

Watch above via KTXL Fox 40.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]