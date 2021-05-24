WATCH: Man Rams Car Through Police Station Lobby After Threatening to Kill Officer

A driver smashed through the entrance of a police station in Havre de Grace, Maryland after threatening to kill an officer there..

Police say the man had called the station and threatened to kill an officer at the there. The suspect, 24-year-old Timothy Kahl, was tased and taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Police said that after Kahl made the threatening call, they tracked him down to a location where they found him in his car.

“When officers went to make contact with him he tried to run them over with his vehicle several times,” said police in a statement.

Police say Kahl fled and headed straight to the station, where he blasted through the entrance and drove briefly through the lobby before hitting a wall. The driver exited the vehicle and “he tried to attack officers and was tased, then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital,” said police.

Kahl faces multiple charges.

“We still don’t know why he did what he did,” said police Corporal Ken Terry.

