One member of a “heavily armed” group called “Rise of the Moors” took to social media to air live video during a standoff with Massachusetts State Police, which was eventually ended with 11 people in custody.

The standoff began Saturday morning when police stopped to aid two disabled vehicles, and discovered the group were armed with long guns and handguns, and were dressed in tactical gear. From The Boston Globe:

Nine people are in custody Saturday morning during a standoff with a group of armed men who were encountered by a trooper who stopped to assist two vehicles in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Wakefield Saturday morning, State Police said. Police had announced two arrests during a press conference just after 8 a.m. The remaining arrests were reported in a subsequent statement. Police are now conducting sweeps of their two vehicles and the nearby woods, according to the statement, released at 10:30 a.m.

Aside from the group’s name, police were unable to provide details about their motivations or ideology, other thea that they were traveling through the state on their way to Maine for “training.”

But one member of the group, Jamhal Talib Abdullah, took to several social media platfoorms to broadcast live during the standoff in order to tell people that his group is “not anti-government,” and to claim they were doing nothing wrong. He even boroadcast part of his conversation with Massachusetts State Police negotiators:



“We are on interstate 95 in Massachusetts…The police seen us on the side of the road with our guns secured. We were afraid so we got out.” A man who identifies himself as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey is also on YouTube streaming this on the Rise of the Moors account. @wbz pic.twitter.com/PfaqzUTjxR — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) July 3, 2021

The standoff completely shut down traffic on the highway for hours.

Watch above via the Rise of the Moors YouTube channel.

