WATCH: Michigan Republican Makes Comically Bad Excuses for Confederate Coronavirus Mask He Definitely Wore to Work

Republican Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn rattled off a series of comically awful explanations for the Confederate flag-patterned coronavirus mask that he wore to work this week, none of which were more convincing than the video of him wearing the mask.

Kiyerra Lake of CBS affiliate WLNS spoke to Zorn at the capitol Friday, and asked about the clearly Confederate-patterned mask, which Zorn insisted “was not a Confederate flag,” a defense that his later remarks would make clear rested on the technicality that it wasn’t “made of flag material.”

But then, Zorn went off on an extended riff that began with the self-defeating phrase “Even if it was a Confederate flag…”

Lake: Someone came up to us and said that you had on a Confederate flag mask. Zorn: It wasn’t a Confederate flag, it was a mask that my wife made for me, and she wanted me to wear it today. So I did, and I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag. And I think even if it was a Confederate flag, we should be talking about teaching our national history, in schools. And that’s part of our national history, and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the astrosities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it, our kids should know what that flag stands for. Lake: What does that flag stand for? Zorn: The Confederacy. Lake: Do you have it with you? Zorn: No, I don’t. I left it in there. Lake: And what is it exactly? You said it wasn’t the… Zorn: No it’s not, it wasn’t it Confederate flag, my wife said it’s more similar to the, I think she said Kentucky or Tennessee flag. But it was not made of flag material. Lake: When you put it, on you were like this may raise a few eyebrows? Zorn: Yeah, just because it looked like if you didn’t look at it closely you might think it was a Confederate flag. Lake: And why did you make the decision to change? Zorn: You know I respect this institution, and I didn’t want my actions to cause a negative effect to the institution.

Zorn later gave a statement to the station, apologizing.

“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.”

And in later tweets, he appeared to acknowledge the pattern was not that of the Tennessee state flag, which it clearly was not:

2/2: My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode. — Dale W. Zorn (@DaleZornSenate) April 25, 2020

